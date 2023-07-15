NC, PDP misleading people on PMAY :BJP

Jammu: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta Saturday accused the NC and PDP leaders of making attempts to incite the people of Jammu and Kashmir with, what he alleged, “their baseless allegations regarding the issue of land allocation under the PM Awas Yojna (PMAY).”

While interacting with a number of deputations here, the senior BJP leader alleged that the NC and PDP leaders had “shamelessly resorted to spreading lies and misinformation, claiming that outsiders were being settled in the Union Territory (UT) under the pretext of PMAY.” “These false narratives have been propagated to instigate the people against the government, creating unnecessary fear and unrest among the population,” he said.

In light of these misleading statements, Kavinder commended the Lieutenant Governor for clarifying the matter that no outsider was being given land under PMAY.

He asked people to remain vigilant and cautious of, what he alleged, “such so-called representatives who were willing to stoop to any level to serve their vested political interests.” He called upon the citizens to see through these baseless allegations and recognize them as desperate attempts to undermine the progress and development being initiated by the government.

He said PM Awas Yojna was a welfare scheme aimed at providing affordable housing to the landless and underprivileged sections of society. He mentioned that the J&K administration had decided to give such families 5 Malras land under PMAY so that they could construct their own houses.

“So far, 1,99,500 homes have been sanctioned for homeless families. The figure includes 46000 SC and ST category families which were eligible under the scheme besides 2711 families which had no land,” he said, highlighting the significance of the scheme in improving the lives of countless families, enabling them to fulfill their dreams of owning a home.