NC prays for peace, tranquility on Lohri

Jammu, Jan 13: National Conference (NC) leaders in Jammu today prayed on Lohri for peace and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press release, lighting of sacred fire and offering of holy prasad, comprising five main ingredients like Til, Gajak, Gur, Mongfuli, Phuliya besides popcorn marked celebration of Lohri at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here this evening.

Various prominent workers joined the festival and greeting each other by wishing Happy Lohri and spreading the feeling of love and happiness all around.

The entire atmosphere created a perfect ambiance of Lohri with participants praying for peace and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir.

Greeting the people, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Provincial Secretary Jammu hoped the festival be a harbinger of peace and prosperity in the state. He said such festivals highlight the crucial need of fostering and further strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, which is essence of all religions.

Sheikh Bashir Ahmed described the festivals as repository of rich and glorious ethos of the state, which are being celebrated from times immemorial in a spirit of amity and brotherhood.

“Let us resolve to eschew the tendencies of hate and strive for harmony in the society”, the speakers added.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Provincial Secretary Jammu, Bushan Lal Bhat Ex-MLC, Ankush Abrol Joint Secretary Jammu Province, Vijay Lochan Chairman SC Cell, Abdul Gani Teli Chairman OBC Cell, Rakesh Singh Raka Vice President Central Zone, Dr Vikas Sharma, Rita Gupta, and Pinky Khalsa.