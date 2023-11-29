NC President offers condolences

Srinagar, Nov 29 : National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday visited the Kamangar Pura area of Saraf Kadal to commiserate with the bereaved family of the noted businessman Khawaja Abrar, who had breathed his last earlier this week after a brief illness.

He was accompanied by Party’s Chief Spokesperson and In Charge Constituency Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq, and Publicity Secretary Mir GM Saqi on the condolence visit, a press release said.

“Joined in by party local unit functionaries and other senior leaders, Dr Farooq offered fateha for the deceased & prayed for peace to the departed soul in the highest echelons of Jannat,” the press note added.