NC reconstitutes media, social media wings

Srinagar: The media wing of National Conference has been reconstituted.

According to a press note, as approved by the Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah, the Party Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq has appointed Dr Gagan Bhagat as Deputy Chief Spokesperson, Imran Nabi Dar as State spokesperson, Sarah Hayat Shah as Additional State Spokesperson, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan as Spokesperson Jammu, Zeeshan Rana as Additional Spokesperson Jammu, Thakur Yashu Vardhan Singh as Additional Spokesperson Jammu, Umesh Talashi as Additional spokesperson Kashmir, Imran Qazi as Additional Spokesperson Jammu, Sheikh Owais as Additional Spokesperson Kashmir.