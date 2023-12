Srinagar, Dec 2: National Conference District Srinagar held a meeting to review the preparations for forthcoming 118th birth anniversary observance of Sher-e-Kashmir, a press release said.

The meeting was presided over and convened by District President Pir Afaq Ahmad. Among others senior leader Mubarak Gul, Central Zone president Ali Muhammad Dar, In charge Constituencies Tanvir Sadiq, Shameema Firdous, Mushtaq Guroo, Salman Ali Sagar, Irfan Shah attended the meet.