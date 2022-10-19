NC seeks impartial probe

Srinagar: National Conference leader and Member of Parliament from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi on Wednesday demanded an impartial probe into the killing of Imran Bashir Ganai.
In a statement, Masoodi said that while civilian killings call for outright condemnation and cannot be condoned on any ground whatsoever, the killing of a young boy labelled a hybrid militant, in police custody is cause of grave concern and warrants open, independent and impartial probe.
“It is stated that the death of Imran and the occurrence said to have claimed his life, are shrouded in suspicion and only an impartial enquiry will unravel true facts, dispel all doubts and lay bare the circumstances in which death occurred,” he said.
The statement adds that the details given regarding the occurrence are not only sketchy but leave many important questions answered. Masoodi has emphasised that occurrences like killing of Imran Ganaie, if left without a probe result in deep scars on the public psyche and generate bitterness and sense of injustice amongst people. Looking from any angle the occurrence calls for an urgent and immediate probe, he added.