NC seeks impartial probe

Srinagar: National Conference leader and Member of Parliament from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi on Wednesday demanded an impartial probe into the killing of Imran Bashir Ganai.

In a statement, Masoodi said that while civilian killings call for outright condemnation and cannot be condoned on any ground whatsoever, the killing of a young boy labelled a hybrid militant, in police custody is cause of grave concern and warrants open, independent and impartial probe.

“It is stated that the death of Imran and the occurrence said to have claimed his life, are shrouded in suspicion and only an impartial enquiry will unravel true facts, dispel all doubts and lay bare the circumstances in which death occurred,” he said.