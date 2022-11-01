NC Vice President addresses party workers' meeting in Kargil

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday addressed a party workers meeting in Kargil.
Addressing the people, Omar said there is no redressal of public grievances and public representatives are also treated with disdain.
“In our times, the local representatives of Kargil and Leh councils were given their due. Local representatives had a say in decision making. Today the situation is different. The local CECs are not even allowed to hoist tricolour on the independence day, let alone having a say in decision making,” he said.