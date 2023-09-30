NC’s committee adopts draft report on substance abuse

Srinagar: Senior National Conference leader and former minister Abdul Rahim Rather today presided over a meeting of party’s War Against Drug Addiction (WADA ) Committee at Nawa-e-Subah, Srinagar.

The meeting was attended by senior leader Mubarak Gul, MP Hasnain Masoodi, Javed Dar, Dr Bashir Veeri, Imran Nabi Dar, Showkat Mir, Dr Mohammad Shafi, Shafqat Watali & Harshvardhan Singh.

In a statement the party spokesperson said, "After more than 10 sessions of the WADA committee, its members met at the party headquarters in Srinagar. During today's meeting, the draft recommendations proposed by the committee were comprehensively discussed. Following this discussion, the committee unanimously approved these recommendations.”

“It was also announced that the committee's draft report would be submitted to the party leadership at the earliest,” the statement adds.

It's worth mentioning that the JKNC leadership established the WADA committee in response to the alarming increase in drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir, with the aim of soliciting suggestions on how to address this catastrophic issue.