NC’s political vision etched with welfare of people: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that his party’s political vision is etched with the welfare of people.

According to a press note, he was addressing party functionaries in a commemorative function held at Khannabal, Anantnag on the 8th death anniversary of the party leader Abdul Gani Veeri.

Joined in by party’s senior functionaries, YNC and other local unit functionaries, Dr Farooq offered Fatiha for the veteran leader. Recalling Veeri contribution for the party and people, he said, “Veeri Sahib was deeply connected to his people and devoted his life to their service and well-being without any self-seeking motives. The fact that he was elected three times as a legislator is a testament to his popularity, social and public service and leadership. His selfless service to the party and the people is legendary. His legacy is that of honesty and social service. In Veeri Sahab, the party has a shining example of an exemplary career of statesmanship and sincerity that will continue to be emulated for a long time to come.”