No cognizance of public complaints on poor civic facilities, utility services: Tanvir Sadiq

Srinagar: National Conference Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq on Sunday said that the Srinagar city is at the tipping point of Urban Chaos with little to no attention being paid to basic civic amenities, public utility services and social welfare.
This he said while addressing a one day worker's convention of Zadibal Constituency at Soura. Among others party's local unit functionaries, block and Halqa office bearers were also present on the occasion.
Lamenting the widespread neglect of the administration, Tanvir said, “Nothing is being done to address the issues facing the city. People in Srinagar likewise in other towns and villages across Kashmir, have been left to their own fate. There were numerous instances, where people had protested against the distribution of substandard rice and wheat at ration stores. There is no cognizance of the public complaints.”
Unscheduled power outages, Tanvir said, have crippled normal life across Srinagar. "No schedule is being followed with regards to power supply. Electricity is playing hide and seek with consumers. Hospitals, and industrial units are also stained amid these unscheduled power cuts.”
Extolling the worker's in rallying round the party during the worst of times, he said, “The party comes first. Ours is the party that has a legacy to it. Srinagar has been a fortress of NC. We have to fortify it further,” he added.
Meanwhile Party's Provincial VP Ahsan Pardesi also presided over a one day worker's convention of Lal Chowk Segment in Shivpura. Among others Provincial Women's wing President Er. Sabiya Qadri and local party unit functionaries and office bearers were also present on the occasion.