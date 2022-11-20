No cognizance of public complaints on poor civic facilities, utility services: Tanvir Sadiq

Srinagar: National Conference Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq on Sunday said that the Srinagar city is at the tipping point of Urban Chaos with little to no attention being paid to basic civic amenities, public utility services and social welfare.

This he said while addressing a one day worker's convention of Zadibal Constituency at Soura. Among others party's local unit functionaries, block and Halqa office bearers were also present on the occasion.

Lamenting the widespread neglect of the administration, Tanvir said, “Nothing is being done to address the issues facing the city. People in Srinagar likewise in other towns and villages across Kashmir, have been left to their own fate. There were numerous instances, where people had protested against the distribution of substandard rice and wheat at ration stores. There is no cognizance of the public complaints.”