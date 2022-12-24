No links with non-secular party: DAP

Jammu: Hit by sudden political uncertainty within the party, the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) leaders Saturday clarified that they have no relation with any non-secular party following allegations of expelled leaders.
Speaking to journalists here, DAP general secretary, R S Chib said that, “DAP is a secular political party and it has no links with any non-secular political party.”
Instead, he countered the expelled leaders for their allegations and questioned them for how many times they criticized BJP in their speeches.
“They never spoke against BJP,” he added.
Whereas, the provincial president DAP Jammu, Jugal Kishore Sharma told Greater Kashmir that, “70 to 80 percent office bearers were made on the recommendation of the expelled leaders’ recommendations in DAP. However, when these (expelled leaders) leaders failed in their attempts to motivate their loyalists (who were DAP office bearers now) to resign and join back Congress Party, their game got exposed before the party leadership. Finally, they were expelled.”
“Despite all their demands being accepted yet these leaders were unsatisfied with DAP leadership,” he said and added that one of the expelled leaders and his loyalist was in touch with the top ranking AICC leader through an unknown phone number.
He said that “DAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad also got to know about this anti-party activity fifteen days back and then he appointed Peerzada Mohammed Sayeed as mediator with five members to speak to these unsatisfied (expelled leaders) leaders. However, they never turn up to clear their.
Earlier, asking the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) leadership to directly join BJP, the expelled DAP leaders Saturday claimed that ‘courtiers’ surrounding Ghulam Nabi Azad have misled him about their loyalty which resulted in their expulsion from the party.
“Courtiers surrounding Azad sahab misguide him about his loyalists. We were working on to strengthen DAP and held series of public meetings in our respective constituencies but we were expelled without seeking any explanation from us,” said, Dr Manohar Lal Sharma, a senior leader of DAP who was also expelled alongwith two others i.e. former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand and Balwan Singh.
Accompanied by dozens of supporters, Manohar Lal and Tara Chand claimed that around 126 leaders have left the DAP soon after three leaders were expelled from the party. Former Jammu Bar Association President and senior Adv M K Bhardwaj was also present in the presser.