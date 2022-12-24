No links with non-secular party: DAP

Jammu: Hit by sudden political uncertainty within the party, the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) leaders Saturday clarified that they have no relation with any non-secular party following allegations of expelled leaders.

Speaking to journalists here, DAP general secretary, R S Chib said that, “DAP is a secular political party and it has no links with any non-secular political party.”

Instead, he countered the expelled leaders for their allegations and questioned them for how many times they criticized BJP in their speeches.

“They never spoke against BJP,” he added.