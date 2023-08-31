No need to announce Prime Ministerial candidate: Omar

Mumbai: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah today said that there is no need to announce the Prime Ministerial candidate for INDIA alliance.

He was talking to reporters here. Omar arrived here to attend the meeting of INDIA alliance. "If you ask me, I do not think we need to announce any Prime Ministerial face. Let the elections take place, let us get majority - decision will be made after that," the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said.

Regarding the meeting, he stated that there should be a Convener. “I think a Working Group is also needed because the kind of situation that is forming - We cannot hold a meeting every two months like this. I think if meetings are held more regularly by forming a Working Group, it will definitely be effective," Omar added.