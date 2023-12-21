No pre-poll alliance, confident of winning over 50 seats in J&K: BJP

Srinagar, Dec 21: Stating that his party’s stand is that everyone should accept the Apex Court’s verdict on Article 370, Bharatiya Janta Party General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul on Thursday said his party will win over 50 seats in J&K and form the government.

“We will not enter into a pre-poll alliance for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as we are confident of winning over 50 seats and forming the Government on our own,” Ashok Koul told reporters here

on Thursday.

He said as of now they do not feel need of alliance. “ We will win over 50 seats and BJP is being supported in Kashmir with each passing day,” he said.

Ashok Koul said that BJP is not afraid of elections in J&K and they are preparing for the same. This he said while replying to a question about the allegation of other mainstream political parties.

“I want to tell all parties to start preparations for the election as the Supreme Court has said about holding elections. “ BJP is ready for assembly elections they are to take place before September (next year) as directed by SC,” he said.

The senior BJP leader said that their party’s stand is that everyone should accept the Apex Court’s verdict. “ SC is the highest court and everyone should accept its decision about Article 370,” he said, adding that If someone has anything to say about it, they know it, but the stand of the BJP is that everyone should accept the SC’s verdict.

Referring to expulsion of the MPs from the Parliament, Koul said that no one should make fun of the country’s institutions.

Earlier scores of prominent figures have officially joined the BJP in presence of Koul, Budgam, and Bandipora. Ashok Koul expressed his appreciation for the increasing recognition of the BJP as a trusted and commendable party nationwide, offering ample opportunities for its members to showcase their abilities.

Notable personalities, who joined included Javid Janbaz, Zahid Hussain, Saba Bhat, and Dr Riyaz Ahmad Khan, were among those who joined the BJP during the event. Adv Sajid Yousuf Shah, Media Incharge Kashmir, highlighted in press release that a substantial number of individuals from across the Kashmir valley, including many prominent figures, are expected to join the party in the coming week.Shah emphasised the growing strength of the BJP, attributing it to the increasing faith of the people in Modi’s leadership and the party’s commitment for the upcoming 2024 elections.

Those leaders who were also present on the occasion were Seh Prabhari Kashmir Rafiq Wani, Party Spokesperson Altaf Thakur, Vistarak and Incharges North & South Kashmir Mudasir Wani and Veer Saraf respectively along with other prominent leaders who attended the day-long event.