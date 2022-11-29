No space for religious politics in modern era: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Doda: Slamming political parties in Jammu and Kashmir for dividing people on religious lines, former Chief Minister J&K and Democratic Azad Party supremo Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that the politics of Union Territory would be based on developmental issues.
He termed the prevailing trend of infusing religious divide for political gains by some political parties as “unfortunate” and challenged them to debate with him on developmental issues.
“It is unfortunate that some political parties are trying to divide the people on religious grounds to secure their political interests. Instead they should focus on developmental issues, creating job avenues for our youth. But they know they can’t deliver so they adopt the communal strategy to gain power,” he said while addressing a public meeting at Kastigarh in Doda district.
Azad reminded the people of his tenure as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for two and a half years and termed that as a “golden developmental era of erstwhile state.”
“The Chenab valley was overlooked by successive regimes and no real development had taken place. When I became the Chief Minister of the erstwhile state, I built roads, schools, and hospitals for the Chenab valley. In my tenure even University was established here when the schools were unavailable for basic education in this landlocked region,” he said.
This all, Azad said, was possible when he ensured inclusive development and didn’t believe in power games while dividing people on caste and religion basis. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir and Chenab valley in particular must reject the divisive agenda and join the Democratic Azad Party to ensure peace, harmony and development of the entire Jammu Kashmir,” he urged the people.