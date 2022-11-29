No space for religious politics in modern era: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Doda: Slamming political parties in Jammu and Kashmir for dividing people on religious lines, former Chief Minister J&K and Democratic Azad Party supremo Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that the politics of Union Territory would be based on developmental issues.

He termed the prevailing trend of infusing religious divide for political gains by some political parties as “unfortunate” and challenged them to debate with him on developmental issues.

“It is unfortunate that some political parties are trying to divide the people on religious grounds to secure their political interests. Instead they should focus on developmental issues, creating job avenues for our youth. But they know they can’t deliver so they adopt the communal strategy to gain power,” he said while addressing a public meeting at Kastigarh in Doda district.