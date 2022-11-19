Not escaping responsibility; will contest assembly polls: Farooq Abdullah

Earlier Farooq inaugurated an industrial unit in Akhnoor today and felicitated the owner Madan Lal on establishing the venture.

Among others provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta, central secretary Ajay Kumar Sadhotra senior leaders Babu Rampaul, Brij Mohan Sharma, YNC provincial president Jammu Ajaz Jan, Vijay Lochan, Abdul Gani Teli, Dr Gafoor, Kuldeep Kour, Vijay Laxmi Dutta were also present on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering on this occasion, NC president hoped that the educated youth would take a lead from the project and come up with their own ventures. A major benefit of establishing factories and other private enterprises, he said, was that it helped to create more employment opportunities.

“It is a promising alternative to government jobs, which are scarce these days. The lack of jobs among young people has consequences on their health, wellbeing, esteem and future. Coming up with one’s own small ventures will help increase employability. Successful entrepreneurs can be young adults or older, there is always the chance for young entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into successful businesses. There is no age bar to materialise one's dreams. I hope the venture will enthuse young aspiring youth to unlock their income generation, job creation and economic growth,” he said.

He said the forces that were posing a threat to unity in the country were unacceptable to people. He said, “NC never joined hands with Pakistan although Jinnah had come to see my father in this connection. That decision proved correct. However at present communal forces were posing a grave threat not just to our unity but our developmental prospects. In today's globalised world, there is no scope for such hatred. No society can dream of growing if it is plagued by the pest of communalism. Jammu people have historically been accommodating, their commitment towards unity and brotherhood remains unparalleled.” “The need of the hour calls for strengthening it and protecting it from forces that are hell bent to destroy it. We in our party are committed to protect Jammu and Kashmir's diversity,” he said.

He took a dig at BJP saying that it failed to fulfil its promises related to 50,000 jobs. “Unemployment is spiralling up leading youth to frustration but they are doing nothing,” Farooq said.