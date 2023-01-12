Now it’s homecoming for Manohar Lal; rejoins DAP

Jammu: In perfect consonance with the “season of homecomings”, former minister Dr Manohar Lal Sharma, within a month after his expulsion, rejoined Democratic Azad Party (DAP) after the party supremo and the former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad along with other party colleagues visited his residence on Thursday evening.

On December 22, 2022, DAP chairman (Azad) had expelled former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, Manohar Lal Sharma and Balwan Singh for anti-party activities.

While former Deputy Chief Minister and Balwan Singh, joined by former JKPCC chief and ex minister Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, rejoined their parent party Congress on January 6 in the union capital, Dr Manohar, who had earlier expressed shock on his expulsion, adopted ‘wait-n-watch’ strategy.