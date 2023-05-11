NPP files writ petition in SC seeking early assembly elections in J&K

Jammu: J&K National Panthers Party (NPP) has filed a writ petition seeking early assembly elections in J&K .

The petition has been filed in the Supreme Court with prayer to issue directions to the Union of India and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take immediate steps for restoration of democratic process and revival of people's government in the erstwhile State in consonance with the spirit of constitution and successive rulings of the top court of the country.

The writ petition has been filed in the name of senior NPP leader Manju Singh, Chairman Block Development Council, Ramnagar, Des Raj and member DDC Udhampur, Ashri Devi.