NPP files writ petition in SC seeking early assembly elections in J&K

Jammu: J&K National Panthers Party (NPP) has filed a writ petition seeking early assembly elections in J&K .
The petition has been filed in the Supreme Court with prayer to issue directions to the Union of India and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take immediate steps for restoration of democratic process and revival of people's government in the erstwhile State in consonance with the spirit of constitution and successive rulings of the top court of the country.
The writ petition has been filed in the name of senior NPP leader Manju Singh, Chairman Block Development Council, Ramnagar, Des Raj and member DDC Udhampur, Ashri Devi.
Speaking to media persons, Harshdev Singh said that the matter was likely to be heard by the SC bench within the next couple of days on the date to be fixed by the SC Registry wherein he had raised various questions of law and of facts in support of his contentions to get the desired relief from the court.
Singh said that the democracy continues to be abused and outraged in J&K by the present rulers behaving as unquestionable despots and running the affairs of the government for the last five years in J&K through their proxies.