Oath taking ceremony of party president on November 16: PC

According to a press note, the Election Authority of J&K Peoples Conference met today to discuss the formalities related to the scheduled oath taking ceremony for the President of the party. The meeting was presided over by Chairman Syed Basharat Bukhari and attended by members Mansoor Hussain Soharwardy, Mohammad Ashraf Mir and Organising Secretary Adnan Mir.

“During the meeting the weather forecast for the scheduled date was found not to be promising which could result in inconvenience of the attending delegates/electoral college. It was therefore decided that the proposed oath taking ceremony which was scheduled to be held on November 10 is postponed and rescheduled for November 16 at 11 am at the venue already communicated i.e., Darul Jawad, Qamarwari,” the press note said.