October 31 cannot be day of celebration in J&K, Ladakh: Tarigami

Srinagar: CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Tuesday said that on this fateful day, the historic state of J&K was declared as UT and flag removed from the Civil Secretariat.

In a statement he said ,”Can this be a celebration or an insult to the people of erstwhile state of J&K. Instead of introspection, the BJP government facelessly has declared the day as UT Divas. Where is the development, jobs and livelihood to the common people?”

Tarigami asked as to how this can be a celebration when the state of J&K was dismantled and downgraded into two union territories. In parliament, the BJP government assured the people that statehood would be restored soon, he said.

“After independence, no state was downgraded to a union territory. While as union territories are demanding statehood. The Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance from Ladakh are demanding full-fledged statehood. However, celebrating the day by BJP as Divas and beating the drums is an insult to the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” Tarigami said.