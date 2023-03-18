Omar Abdullah addresses party convention at D H Pora

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday addressed a party convention at Damhal Handipora (D H Pora) in Noorabad assembly constituency and paid rich tributes to slain party leader Wali Mohammad Itoo on his 29th death anniversary.

According to a press note, addressing the convention Omar said that the administration is neglecting people's problems and busy pleasing few individuals. He added that the administration remains unconcerned about the problems faced by the people and that they are only busy pleasing a few individuals.

Pointing at the Gujarati conman posing as a PMO official, Omar said, "When our party functionaries seek security, they are denied. But when it comes to conmen posing as high flying officers in PMO, administration goes the extra mile in providing security to him.

This is the reality of this administration, it only wants to please a few individuals, not the people. When there is a popular government in place, the situation is altogether different. People's governments do not please a few individuals, they strive to please people,” he said.