Omar Abdullah addresses party convention at Khansahib in Budgam

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday addressed a one day workers’ convention at Aarigam, Khansahib in Budgam.

According to a press note, the meeting was convened by Party’s senior leader and In Charge constituency Khansahib Advocate Saif Ud Din Bhat.

Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Senior leader Abdul Rahim Rather, Central Zone President Ali Muhammad Dar, Political Advisor to Vice President Mudassar Shahmiri, and Dr Muhammad Shafi also addressed the gathering. Among others parent body, YNC and local block unit functionaries, workers and delegates were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the functionaries, Omar said that it was imperative for workers to strengthen National Conference, which he asserted was the only party working to stop the caravan of BJP.

He further said that if people are happy with exorbitant taxation, soaring unemployment and demolition drive, then they should vote for the BJP.

"If you want an end to unemployment, anti people, anti J&K actions, then you should strengthen NC on ground. While other parties, the A and B teams have accepted the decisions of August, 2019, it is NC which is striving for the restoration of our people's pride, their land, cultural, democratic, constitutional and fundamental rights,” he said.