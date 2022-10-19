Omar Abdullah chairs block Dooru meeting

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah today presided over a block committee meeting of Dooru at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

The meeting was marked by the threadbare discussions on organisational issues, and prevailing political situation in the constituency.

The block committee members also raised a number of other issues concerning the people in the constituency.

Issues like unemployment, farm distress, plight of the horticulture sector, development deficit and administrative inertia also marked up in the meeting.

Omar Abdullah said in his address to the functionaries reiterated that the only way to stop the onslaught of anti J&K forces is for local youth to first register as a voter and then vote whenever the elections are held.