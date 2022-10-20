Omar Abdullah chairs block Kupwara committee meeting

Srinagar: National Conference Party Vice President Omar Abdullah today presided over a block committee meeting of Kupwara constituency at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

According to a press note, the meeting was marked by the threadbare discussions on organisational issues, and prevailing political situation in Kupwara constituency.

The block committee members also raised a number of other issues concerning the people in the constituency. Issues like unemployment, farm distress, plight of horticulture sector, development deficit and administrative inertia also marked up in the meeting.