Omar Abdullah condoles with Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday visited the residence of Secretary Tourism, J&K Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah and expressed sympathies with him on the passing away of his revered father.

Joined in by the party functionaries, he offered Fatiha for the departed soul and prayed for strength to the bereaved household.

Those who accompanied him on the visit include party Treasurer Shami Oberoi, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Political Advisor to party vice president, Mudassar Shahmiri.