Omar Abdullah interacts with IIMUN participants

Srinagar, Nov 7 : The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday interacted and felicitated scores of students under the aegis of India’s International Movement to United Nations (IIMUN), which is the world’s largest youth-run, non-profit organization, a press release said.

Party’s General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani Sogami and Political Advisor to Vice President Mudassar Shahmiri were also present on the occasion.