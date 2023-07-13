Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba, Tarigami condemn Shopian terror attack

Srinagar: Senior political leaders Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and M Y Tarigami have strongly condemned the terror attack in Shopian in which three labourers were injured.

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah tweeted,”Very unfortunate. I unreservedly condemn this attack and send my best wishes to the injured. I hope they make a complete & speedy recovery.”

PRP President Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Condemn the attack on non-locals at Shopian today. I pray for their swift recovery.”

“Condemning in no uncertain terms the attack on three migrant labourers in Shopian. These poor men had come from hundreds of miles to earn their livelihood. Such attacks won't benefit anyone. Hope they receive the best medical care,” tweeted CPI (M) leader M Y Tarigami.