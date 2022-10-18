Omar Abdullah presides over series of meetings

The functionaries also expressed concern over the absence of adequate measures by the incumbent government to ensure hassle free movement of fruit laden trucks on national highways.

Later Omar Abdullah presided over the block working committee meeting of the Sopore Constituency at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

The meeting was marked by the threadbare discussions on organisational issues, and prevailing political situation in the constituency. The block committee members also raised a plethora of other issues concerning the people in the constituency. Issues like unemployment, farm distress, plight of horticulture sector, development deficit and administrative inertia were also marked up in the meeting by the individual block committee members.

Exhorting the functionaries to reach out to people, Omar said, “Our cadre has an added responsibility to give every single person in the constituency an understanding of the underway machinations of the BJP and it's local A and B teams. The powers that are pitted against NC are so insecure about the support from genuine voters that they have to import temporary voters to win seats. Even the last man residing in the upper reaches of Sopore and elsewhere has to be told how BJP and its cronies are trying to bring in demographic and cultural changes in J&K by bringing imported voters,” he said.