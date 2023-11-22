Omar Abdullah’s plea to PM Modi: Return power projects under NHPC to J&K people

Budgam, Nov 22: Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah today appealed the prime minister Narendra Modi to return the power projects under National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in Jammu and Kashmir to the J&K people.

He was talking to media persons on the sidelines of a function in Beerwah area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, a local news agency KNS said. “We have never handed over power projects to NHPC, instead it was compulsion then. We have repeatedly said that NHPC earned a lot from these projects, so time has come to return these power projects to people of J&K. I appeal to Prime Minister Narender Modi to take a call on it and return these power projects to J&K,” he said

To a question regarding government’s move of terminating four employees, Omar said that the matter of terminating government employees will be revisited once regime changes in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I want to say whether allegations against the terminated employees are true or untrue, they should have been given due chance to prove their innocence. It is unfortunate. But let the regime change in J&K, this matter will be revisited,” the former chief minister said.

He said it is unfortunate that employees are being terminated day in and day out through mere paper orders, and added that instead of providing employment to people the government is resorting to dismiss employees from services. “Where are those 32,000 jobs the government says has provided to youth of J&K. They are just saying it … otherwise we did not see any list who have been employed. What we saw scams are being unearthed, lists are being canceled and investigations being set up,” Omar said.

He said as political leaders it is their right to raise voices against the wrongdoings of government and that they will continue to do so.