Omar attends last rites of Prakash Singh Badal

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah today offered floral tributes to the mortal remains of the Akali stalwart and five-time Punjab chief minister Sardar Prakash Singh Badal at his ancestral village Badal in Punjab.

He also joined the funeral procession that made its way to the Badal Village, where the last rites were performed with full state honour, a press release said.

The NC Vice President also conveyed sincere condolences and sympathies to Badal family particularly Badal Sahib's sn Sukhbir Singh Badal and daughter-in-law Harsimrat Kaur on their inconsolable loss on behalf of party President Dr Farooq Abdullah. He was accompanied by the party's Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq and his political advisor Mudassar Shahmiri.