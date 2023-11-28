Omar condoles demise of Kargil religious leader

Srinagar, Nov 28 : National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah has condoled the demise of prominent religious leader of Kargil Aga Syed Hussain Moosavi.

” Saddened by the passing away of prominent Islamic scholar from Kargil Aga Syed Hussain Mussavi Sahib. He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. Condolences to his family and countless well-wishers. Allah Magfirat Farmayee” Omar Abdullah said in a condolence post.