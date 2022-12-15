Omar hits back at political opponents

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah today hit back at his political opponents who are criticising him and his party after his recent statement of Public Safety Act (PSA).
Omar had recently stated that if his party comes to power, the PSA will be scrapped on day one. His political opponents reminded him that PSA was brought by his grandfather Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah during his rule.
Omar while addressing a series of Block Committee meetings in Anantnag (Thajiwara), Anantnag West and Bijbehara criticised his political opponents.
He said that he was at his wits end to understand why the criticism on this issue was emanating from certain regional parties. “Ideally they should have supported us on this issue.
It would have been understandable had the criticism come from national parties. Irony is that the criticism is coming from local parties. As far as we are concerned, we are committed to repeal PSA. People who are making noise, have made it clear that they want the law to remain applicable in J&K,” he said.
Questioning the bravado of the government on development and employment, Omar said that what was being claimed is contradicted by ground realities. “It has been three years since 2019, I'm yet to find a single young educated boy who was given a job order. On the contrary every single selection list since 2019 has landed up in scams. On the front of infrastructure, the situation is no different, it's all confined to shoddy propaganda and PR,” he said.
Saying that NC is committed to the welfare of poor, downtrodden and unprivileged sections of society in J&K, Omar said, “People want an early end to this lingering officialdom. BJP on its part is reluctant to go for it, as it cannot answer people. People are asking questions as to where those promised jobs, hospitals, and roads are. Not able to answer, it's not going for elections. Sooner or later they will have to do it. They cannot hide from people for a long time. Whenever they do it, they will have to face the people's wrath.”