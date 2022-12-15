Omar hits back at political opponents

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah today hit back at his political opponents who are criticising him and his party after his recent statement of Public Safety Act (PSA).

Omar had recently stated that if his party comes to power, the PSA will be scrapped on day one. His political opponents reminded him that PSA was brought by his grandfather Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah during his rule.

Omar while addressing a series of Block Committee meetings in Anantnag (Thajiwara), Anantnag West and Bijbehara criticised his political opponents.

He said that he was at his wits end to understand why the criticism on this issue was emanating from certain regional parties. “Ideally they should have supported us on this issue.