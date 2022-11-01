Omar should answer about killings, loot in his tenure: Sunil Sharma

Srinagar: BJP senior leader and incharge Kashmir Valley, Sunil Sharma on Tuesday criticised former chief minister Omar Abdullah on his remarks on China and said, "Omar Abdullah should answer the killings and loot he did in his regime, instead of dictating terms on China to New Delhi".
He said that Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are trying to issue such statements that brings them in the limelight as the duo knew their existence on ground is completed rooted out.
"The existence of NC and PDP is nowhere today. They are completed rooted out and people of J&K have rejected the both", he said.
"Our forces gave befitting reply to China in Ladakh and pushed them back to their territory. The contribution of our forces are not concealed to anyone. The countrymen have proud on our forces who guarded our nation from evil eyes", Sharma said.
Omar on Monday criticized government for causing disruptions in his two-day Dras visit. "Instead of thundering on China over their illegal intrusion in Galwan valley, the authorities have put obstacles on my visit", he had said.
The BJP senior leader held that Omar Abdullah should talk of Kashmir where people have rejected this double speak leader. "People of J&K want to know why scores of youth got killed in his regime and why resources of UT were plundered by NC", he said. "The NC leader should give appropriate answer to people without any delay tactic", he said. (KNS)