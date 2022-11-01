Omar should answer about killings, loot in his tenure: Sunil Sharma

Srinagar: BJP senior leader and incharge Kashmir Valley, Sunil Sharma on Tuesday criticised former chief minister Omar Abdullah on his remarks on China and said, "Omar Abdullah should answer the killings and loot he did in his regime, instead of dictating terms on China to New Delhi".

He said that Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are trying to issue such statements that brings them in the limelight as the duo knew their existence on ground is completed rooted out.

"The existence of NC and PDP is nowhere today. They are completed rooted out and people of J&K have rejected the both", he said.