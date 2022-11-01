Omar stopped from entering Dak Bungalow at Drass, NC says it's shameful

Srinagar: National Conference has condemned the “Ladakh administration move of denying party Vice President Omar Abdullah and other functionaries access to the Drass Dak Bungalow and the use of public address system during his visit to the region.”

In a statement, the party leaders have strongly condemned the Ladakh administration “for blocking his visit to Kargil. “

Reacting strongly against the move of Ladakh administration the leaders said that dissuading Omar from visiting Kargil was done with a sole purpose to hide the failures of Ladakh administration on every conceivable matrix. The entire visit, the leaders said, was focused on the issues faced by the local population.