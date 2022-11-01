Omar stopped from entering Dak Bungalow at Drass, NC says it's shameful

Srinagar: National Conference has condemned the “Ladakh administration move of denying party Vice President Omar Abdullah and other functionaries access to the Drass Dak Bungalow and the use of public address system during his visit to the region.”
In a statement, the party leaders have strongly condemned the Ladakh administration “for blocking his visit to Kargil. “
Reacting strongly against the move of Ladakh administration the leaders said that dissuading Omar from visiting Kargil was done with a sole purpose to hide the failures of Ladakh administration on every conceivable matrix. The entire visit, the leaders said, was focused on the issues faced by the local population.
“Ladakh administration does not want to face the reality. The reality is that the people of Ladakh, particularly Kargil are suffering from developmental deficit and administrative inertia all at the same time. Omar Sahib's visit to the region was aimed to gauge the issues faced by people there,” they said.
“Weaponising administration to curb opposition voices, particularly that of a leader who has been a union minister, parliamentarian , legislature and former CM is the newest low the present dispensation in New Delhi and Ladakh UT administration has nose-dived to,” they said.
The unity call of the NC leadership and its echoing from Ladakh has also added to the frustration of the administration. "Such measures reveal that there is no window for opposition in the new chapter unfurled in J&K, and Ladakh as well. The Government doesn't want to hear voices critical of its policies and conduct," they added.