Omar walks to party office after being denied escort vehicles: NC

Srinagar: National Conference today said that its vice president Omar Abdullah today walked from his residence to party office after he was denied escort vehicles.

In a statement NC said, “Omar Abdullah who after being denied escort vehicles by police administration, left his Gupkar residence on foot and walked all the way to party office Nawa- e -Subah early morning. “

It added that earlier in the day several leaders including party General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, senior leaders Abdul Rahim Rather, Sakina Itoo, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Ali Muhammad Dar and others were not allowed to come out of their residences to attend the commemorative function at the party headquarters.