Only Congress can fight against divisive policies: G A Mir

Anantnag: Senior Congress leader G A Mir on Sunday said that only Congress is capable to defeat divisive and anti-people policies of the BJP.

He said Congress will remain committed to the cause of working and strengthening people of all shades living in the country. BJP government at Centre is out to destroy the very foundation of the democracy in the country as it has done in Jammu and Kashmir aiming to rule it through remote control.

According to a press note, Mir made these comments while addressing booth level delegates of Sagam Block of Kokernag area in South Kashmir. He urged them to get connected with the people at grass roots and highlight the hardships confronting them in absence of elected representatives.