Onus on Pakistan to make conducive atmosphere for talks: Omar

Jammu: Former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, while batting for dialogue between India and Pakistan, Wednesday put the onus on the latter (Pakistan) to create a conducive atmosphere for its (dialogue’s) resumption.
He was responding to media queries on the sidelines of a party function here.
With regard to women reservation bill providing for 33 percent reservation for them in the LoK Sabha and State assemblies, he said that the bill was flawed and it would take another 10 years to implement it so it won’t be possible for NC to unilaterally support it.
PAK DOING NOTHING TO CREATE CONDUCIVE ATMOSPHERE FOR DIALOGUE
In response to a question about Indo-Pak dialogue, Omar said, “We all are in favour of talks. We have always said that there is a need for a conducive atmosphere for dialogue but this is not the responsibility of Bharat or India only. In fact, to me, Pakistan has a major responsibility to create a conducive atmosphere for (resumption of) dialogue. But if Rajouri, Kokernag like incidents or Srinagar attack like developments continue, it will not allow a conducive atmosphere for talks. Despite having a greater responsibility to take effective steps to bring a thaw, I don’t see Pakistan making any such endeavour.”
WOMEN RESERVATION BILL FLAWED
On women reservation bill, Omar’s take was that the draft bill talked about delimitation and census to pave way for its implementation and there was no hope for its implementation before 2029. “It was being hoped that it would be passed and implemented immediately. But the bill has several lacunae which need to be rectified. It may be possible by 2034 so why do we need to have a special session of Parliament when it would take another ten years to implement it,” he said, while taking a dig at the central government.
In response to a question about seat sharing formula, he suggested during INDIA Alliance’s recent meeting, which seemingly did not find favour with the Peoples Democratic Party, Omar said that he had only aired his views.
“My proposition was if our aim was to defeat BJP, we should have an alliance on those seats where it (BJP) was hopeful to win. BJP, to me, stands no chance to win seats from Kashmir. This was a suggestion. I shared my opinion and it was my right,” he said.
Responding to question about row with Canada following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusations against India vis-à-vis killing of a Khalistani leader, NC vice president remarked that he (Trudeau) should have shared evidence with the international community or waited for the investigation to complete as his remarks now would amount to “pre-empting the findings of the investigation.” “And this runs the risk of damaging a strong bilateral relationship which will be very unfortunate,” he opined.
Earlier addressing the party gathering at NC office, he said that the recent back-to-back encounters in Kokernag and in Rajouri contradicted the government’s claim on normalcy.
On the occasion, Omar also felicitated recently appointed additional general secretary Ajay Kumar Sadhotra and central secretary Surinder Choudhary on assuming new roles in the party.
He criticised the UT administration for what he alleged, its “aversion for democracy and democratic forces.”
He also took exceptions to contradicting statements of the government on Article 370 abrogation.
With regard to Kashmiri Pandits’ rehabilitation, he said, “We always batted for their dignified return. We brought them to Kashmir, gave employment and accommodation to them. However, today they are not feeling secure.”