Onus on Pakistan to make conducive atmosphere for talks: Omar

Jammu: Former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, while batting for dialogue between India and Pakistan, Wednesday put the onus on the latter (Pakistan) to create a conducive atmosphere for its (dialogue’s) resumption.

He was responding to media queries on the sidelines of a party function here.

With regard to women reservation bill providing for 33 percent reservation for them in the LoK Sabha and State assemblies, he said that the bill was flawed and it would take another 10 years to implement it so it won’t be possible for NC to unilaterally support it.

PAK DOING NOTHING TO CREATE CONDUCIVE ATMOSPHERE FOR DIALOGUE

In response to a question about Indo-Pak dialogue, Omar said, “We all are in favour of talks. We have always said that there is a need for a conducive atmosphere for dialogue but this is not the responsibility of Bharat or India only. In fact, to me, Pakistan has a major responsibility to create a conducive atmosphere for (resumption of) dialogue. But if Rajouri, Kokernag like incidents or Srinagar attack like developments continue, it will not allow a conducive atmosphere for talks. Despite having a greater responsibility to take effective steps to bring a thaw, I don’t see Pakistan making any such endeavour.”