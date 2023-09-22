Our clear agenda getting public endorsement: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party organised a dynamic event at its Srinagar headquarters to offer Syed Muzaffar Rizvi a formal reception within the party ranks.

Bukhari expressed his utmost satisfaction with the party's progress. He said, “I am delighted to witness Apni Party emerging as a vibrant political alternative in Jammu and Kashmir, a region that has suffered greatly due to dynastic rule and the deceptive politics of conventional political parties over the years and decades.

Apni Party continually welcomes veteran political leaders and activists from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and such joining indicates public acceptance of our clear agenda and people-friendly policies.”

"We have actively pursued the inclusion of leaders like Syed Muzaffar Rizvi, and today, he has become a part and parcel of the party. Our doors are open to all, regardless of their past political ideologies and affiliations, as long as they uphold the country's constitution and respect the sovereignty of the nation. However, individuals involved in inciting violence, engaging in drug dealings, inflaming religious hatred, and participating in anti-national activities will not find a place within the ranks of the Apni Party,” Bukhari emphasised.