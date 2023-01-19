Our office vandalised for 2nd time: AAP

Srinagar: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today alleged that its office in Kashmir has been vandalised for second time here. In a statement, the party alleged that Jammu and Kashmir Government is not paying attention towards providing security cover to party offices and cadre which is a deliberate attempt to demoralise leaders to weaken party’s structure.

The Aam Aadmi Party office in Kashmir was earlier vandalised on January 1 while second incident has taken place on Wednesday evening.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders including General Secretary Central Kashmir zone Syed Muzamil Rizvi, Youth President Central Kashmir Jibran Dar and Youth President North Kashmir Hakim Rizwan Illahi in their statement mentioned about these incidents of vandalism of party office in Kashmir and said that these are not incidents of vandalism of a party office but an assault on democratic setup and should be taken seriously.