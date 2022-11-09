Overall development of J&K is my goal: Azad

He also mentioned about the various developmental projects which have been initiated by him when he was the chief minister. Azadassured the people that all these projects will be completed in the best minimum possible time . He further added that those projects which have been abandoned by the various successive governments will be completed in the shortest possible time.

Azad was very critical about the lackadaisical approach of different governments towards the far flung areas which have been ignored by them.

He also said that the unemployment is at its peak and no attention has been paid towards the problems of the labour class because the people at the helms were totally unaware of their difficulties .

He reiterated the stand of his party for grant of statehood at the earliest , land and jobs for the local population only . He further added that the return of land to those people will be assured where the land has been taken by the authorities on flimsy grounds and they will be vested with ownership rights .