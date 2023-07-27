Paharis' demand acknowledged: BJP

Jammu: BJP today said that the justified demand of Pahari community has been acknowledged.

In a statement, Mohammad Iqbal Malik, senior BJP leader and DDC Member Darhal (Rajouri) congratulated the Pahari Tribals on induction of Bill in Lok Sabha granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, which will include the Pahari ethical group in the desired Schedule.

"A long standing justified demand of Paharis' is acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government", BJP leader said, while addressing a press conference here.

Meanwhile, former member of Legislative Council Girdhari Lal Raina, has thanked PM Modi for the bill in parliament for nomination of members from migrant Kashmiri Pandits to J&K assemble.