PC announces internal poll schedule

Srinagar: The notification for the election to the post of President, J&K Peoples’ Conference has been issued by the Election Authority headed by senior party leader Syed Basharat Bukhari and comprising Mansoor Hussain Soharwardy and Mohammad Ashraf Mir as members.
The Election Authority constituted for conducting election to the post of the President J&K Peoples Conference has announced the schedule for election.
As per the announced schedule, after the notification, the process of filing nominations will go on until 30th October, 2022.
The last date for withdrawal of nominations is 2nd November, 2022 while the publication of the list of contesting candidates will be 2nd November, 2022. In case of more than one candidate, voting will be held on 6th November, 2022 and results will be declared immediately.