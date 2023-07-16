PC committed to create spaces for youth: Abdul Gani Vakil

Srinagar: Senior Vice President J&K Peoples Conference and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil today said that his party is committed to create spaces for the youth.

He added that the youth will take the mantle of responsibility to become partners in the decision-making process and shape a brighter future for the coming generations.

According to a press note, Vakil was addressing a Youth Convention of the People's Conference at Sopore, which was presided over by YJKPC President Sopore Junaid Parveez.

Vakil said that active and meaningful participation of the youth is imperative to address the challenges that have an impact on them and their future.

He said J&K politics needs new ideas and energy, and the need of the hour is for the youth of J&K to stand with the Peoples Conference and its President Sajad Gani Lone and help him realise his grand vision for the progress of the state and protecting the rights and dignity of its people.