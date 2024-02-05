PC committed to start new era of development, prosperity: Sajad Lone

Srinagar, Feb 5: Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone today said that his party is committed to begin a new era of development and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press release, he was addressing a meeting of the party workers of the Baramulla assembly segment . The meeting’s primary focus centered on strengthening the grassroots base. The PC President emphasized on the significance of establishing a robust presence at the grassroots.

In his address, Lone stressed on the imperative need for a comprehensive public outreach strategy, aiming to directly convey the party’s vision and message to the people.

“Effective outreach is paramount to building a strong connection with the people. It provides valuable insights into their problems, ultimately aiding us in finding solutions for their existing woes,” he said.

Highlighting the party’s aspirations, Lone said, “If entrusted with the responsibility of governance, our leadership will usher in a transformative era marked by development, equal opportunities and prosperity.”

He further added that this vision encapsulates the core agenda of the party, which has remained unshaken in its commitment to bringing positive change and progress to Jammu and Kashmir.