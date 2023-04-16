PC ‘disappointed’ over disallowing of Eid prayers at Eidgah

Srinagar: J&K People's Conference Spokesperson Adnan Mir expressed disappointment and concern over the administration's decision to disallow Eid prayers in Eidgah despite assurances from J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Mohtarma Darakshan Andrabi.

In a statement, he said that this decision will hurt the religious sentiments of the people and has urged the administration to reconsider.

Adnan stated that all festivals, including Eid, are important for Muslims, and Eid prayers are an essential part of the celebration and must not be interfered with.

“Eidgah has been the site of Eid prayers for decades, and it is unfortunate that the administration is not allowing Eid prayers there this year. Disallowing prayers on Eid is unacceptable. I urge the administration to reconsider their decision,” he added.