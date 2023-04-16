PC ‘disappointed’ over disallowing of Eid prayers at Eidgah

Srinagar: J&K People's Conference Spokesperson Adnan Mir expressed disappointment and concern over the administration's decision to disallow Eid prayers in Eidgah despite assurances from J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Mohtarma Darakshan Andrabi.
In a statement, he said that this decision will hurt the religious sentiments of the people and has urged the administration to reconsider.
Adnan stated that all festivals, including Eid, are important for Muslims, and Eid prayers are an essential part of the celebration and must not be interfered with.
“Eidgah has been the site of Eid prayers for decades, and it is unfortunate that the administration is not allowing Eid prayers there this year. Disallowing prayers on Eid is unacceptable. I urge the administration to reconsider their decision,” he added.
Adnan also expressed surprise over the administration invoking Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) during the festivities of Eid.
“Invoking CAB only during Muslim festivals seems discriminatory, and the administration should ensure that CAB is first followed during all government-sponsored events and functions. Such decisions will only force people to think that the administration is only focused on finding issues with Muslim festivities”, he added. Adnan further urged the administration to ensure the availability of essential items such as ration, mutton, and poultry in markets for the celebration of festivals.
“We hope that the administration will ensure that people can observe these festivals in a safe and comfortable environment and have access to all the essential items they need to celebrate these festivals”, he added.