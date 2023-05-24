PC leader visits Rafiabad, Sopore

Srinagar: Senior Vice President Peoples Conference and Former Minister Abdul Gani Vakil today visited several areas of Sopore and Rafiabad.

According to a press note, he said the government has failed to announce a comprehensive plan for mitigating the sufferings of daily wagers, casual labourers, CIC operators, anganwari workers, helpers and other classes of appointees working in different departments on an adhoc or contractual basis.

While touring several villages of Rafiabad and Sopore, which included Botingoo, Warpora, Dangerpora, Hachepora, and Reban, Vakil said that It is unfortunate that despite repeated assurances by the current administration and the past governments to regularise daily wagers and contractual employees, has not yielded any result so far as no concrete policy decision has been taken by the administration till date.