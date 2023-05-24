PC leader visits Rafiabad, Sopore
Srinagar: Senior Vice President Peoples Conference and Former Minister Abdul Gani Vakil today visited several areas of Sopore and Rafiabad.
According to a press note, he said the government has failed to announce a comprehensive plan for mitigating the sufferings of daily wagers, casual labourers, CIC operators, anganwari workers, helpers and other classes of appointees working in different departments on an adhoc or contractual basis.
While touring several villages of Rafiabad and Sopore, which included Botingoo, Warpora, Dangerpora, Hachepora, and Reban, Vakil said that It is unfortunate that despite repeated assurances by the current administration and the past governments to regularise daily wagers and contractual employees, has not yielded any result so far as no concrete policy decision has been taken by the administration till date.
“The government is acting as a mute spectator to their sufferings rather than mitigating them. It is the responsibility of the administration to rehabilitate them by regularising their services as they totally dependent on the meagre income by working on daily basis especially as they are making their ends meet on daily earnings,” Vakil added.
The fact that the essential service departments like PHE, PWD, R&B and Social Welfare are totally run by said daily wagers and virtually they make these departments functional otherwise people will have to face hardships but it is surprising that the government is giving a deaf ear to the demands of the daily wagers and is making no effort to restore their livelihood as they are making their ends meet on daily earnings.