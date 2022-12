Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) has made some appointments in the party set up.

According to a press note, Mushtaq Lone has been appointed District President Budgam.

Aijaz Ahmad Lone has been appointed as Vice President Youth for Wagoora-Kreeri Constituency.

Sonaullah Dar has been appointed Vice President District Baramulla, Ghulam Mohiu Din Dar, Vice President constituency committee Wagoora-Kreeri and Meraju Din Bhat district secretary Baramulla.