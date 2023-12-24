PDP committed to principle of ‘People Over Power’ : Sartaj Madni

Baramulla, Dec 24 : Senior PDP leader Sartaj Madni today said that his party is committed to the principle of “ People Over Power”.

He said the party’s unwavering commitment to the principle is drawing inspiration from the founding ethos laid down by Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.

According to a press note, Madni, who is also the Chairman Parliamentary Board PDP was addressing a meeting of its North Kashmir leaders in Sopore. He added that Mufti had laid down a clear path to be adhered to by the party and any one who has compassion for the people of J&K. Madni pondered over the philosophy of Mufti emphasising his belief that prioritising people’s interests over power was paramount.

“This philosophy manifested in the strategic political alliances he crafted based on pro-people commitments , such as the Common Minimum Programme of the PDP-Congress coalition and the Agenda of Alliance between PDP and BJP. These alliances, rooted in principled governance, aimed to ease the challenges faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir by prioritising and executing a roadmap to bring peace with dignity to the lives of conflict ravaged people of J&K,” the PDP leader said.

Madni added and asserted that Mufti’ s roadmap remained the ultimate solution, rejecting the notion of lasting majoritarianism and hegemony in constitutional democracies.

Addressing the meeting the party senior leader and former minister Naeem Akhtar highlighted the visionary leadership of Mufti, acknowledging the PDP’s role in providing a crucial alternative political platform. He commended Mufti’s dedication, noting the significant strides made towards lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He further stressed on how in these testing times for region of J&K particularly for Kashmir it is imperative to strengthen the party that Mufti laid the foundation to shape a better future .

Naeem Akhtar stressed and appealed the gathering to work in unison and not lose hope in the aftermath of the recent decisions with regards to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the party leaders to work towards making the upcoming anniversary of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed a grand success.