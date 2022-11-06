PDP constitutes zonal body for Habba Kadal Srinagar

Srinagar: People's Democratic Party (PDP) constituted its zonal committee for Haba Kadal Srinagar.

According to a press note, the committee was formed at a meeting chaired by district President Srinagar Abdul Qayum Bhat and organised by constituency incharge Arif Laigaroo. State secretary Haji Gh Mohuddin Wachi was the guest of the occasion and constituency incharge Eidgah Dr Ali Mohammad, Ali Mohammad Baba,Zonal President Khanyar Mohammad Shafi Kundangar,Fayaz Ahmad Reshi and Younis Ahmad Najar were the observers of the election.

After hectic deliberations and the process of election unanimously Sameer ul Jameel was declared as Zonal President and Fayaz Ahmad Rah and Tasaduq Ah were elected as vice presidents of the zone.

All other zonal office bearers and members of the zone were declared on the spot and district President along with constituency incharge stamped the election process and thanked all the party workers, guests and observers who participated the election process.