PDP delegation offers condolences to bereaved family

Photo: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP)
Author Avatar

GK NEWS SERVICE

December 3, 2023 1:46 am No Comments

Srinagar, Dec 2: On the  directions of party President Mehbooba Mufti, a PDP delegation today visited Buchwara- Dalagte to offer condolences to the bereaved family of  Abdul Khaliq Bhat , maternal uncle of party office associate Manzoor Ahmad.

According to a press release, the  delegation was led by Abdul Qayoom Bhat, District President Srinagar and Abdul Hameed Kosheen. Other leaders in the delegation included  Arif Laigaroo, Dr Harbaksh Singh, Iqbal Tramboo, Mir Abdul Qayoom , Mohammad Shafi Kundangar, Mohammad Altaf , Fayaz Ahmad  Reshi, Bilal Ahmad, Tariq Ahmad, Arif Khan and Inayat

Conveying condolence massage from party president to the bereaved family, the leaders expressed their sympathies with them and prayed for eternal peace to departed soul.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

10 + six =