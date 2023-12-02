PDP delegation offers condolences to bereaved family

Srinagar, Dec 2: On the directions of party President Mehbooba Mufti, a PDP delegation today visited Buchwara- Dalagte to offer condolences to the bereaved family of Abdul Khaliq Bhat , maternal uncle of party office associate Manzoor Ahmad.

According to a press release, the delegation was led by Abdul Qayoom Bhat, District President Srinagar and Abdul Hameed Kosheen. Other leaders in the delegation included Arif Laigaroo, Dr Harbaksh Singh, Iqbal Tramboo, Mir Abdul Qayoom , Mohammad Shafi Kundangar, Mohammad Altaf , Fayaz Ahmad Reshi, Bilal Ahmad, Tariq Ahmad, Arif Khan and Inayat

Conveying condolence massage from party president to the bereaved family, the leaders expressed their sympathies with them and prayed for eternal peace to departed soul.