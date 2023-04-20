PDP holds meeting in Habba Kadal

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and constituency incharge Habba Kadal Arif Laigaroo on Thursday chaired a meeting of workers in Karfali Mohalla of Habba Kadal constituency.

According to press note, the meeting attended by large numbers of workers deliberated upon the issue of coming Municipal Elections.

Laigaroo urged the workers to work hard so that they can be winners in any future elections. During the meeting problems faced by the residents were also discussed threadbare.

PDP leader asked the people to strengthen the party and have organised campaigns against social evils that included drug abuse in society. Laigaroo urged people to keep a tab on youth in their respective area and work for betterment of society. He expressed anguish over prevailing circumstances in Kashmir and prayed for return of long lasting peace. The PDP leader also distributed kits among the needy people of area in view of Eid.